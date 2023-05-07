Jaipur, May 7 (PTI) The Rajasthan government will bear the travel cost of students of the state returning home from violence-hit Manipur, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said on Sunday.

He directed officials to ensure the safe return of Rajasthani students from the northeastern state.

"The chief minister said the state government would bear the entire cost of return of the students coming to their home state (from Manipur)," according to a statement.

Gehlot said that the chief resident commissioner in Delhi and the commissioner of Rajasthan Foundation are coordinating to ensure the return of students.

He said along with this, constant monitoring is being done by the chief secretary and the director general of police of Rajasthan.

Violent clashes broke out between tribals and people belonging to the majority Meitei community in Manipur on Wednesday, displacing thousands of people and killing at least 54.

The clashes broke out after a 'Tribal Solidarity March' was organised in the 10 hill districts to protest against the Meitei community's demand for Scheduled Tribe status.PTI SDA

