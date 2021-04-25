Jaipur, Apr 24 (PTI) The Rajasthan government's information and public relations department has requested Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot to include its employees under the 'frontline and essential services' category amid the COVID-19 outbreak.

“The employees of the department are working closely with police, health department and administration. The novel coronavirus infection has affected the officers and employees of the department…,” President of Public Relations and Allied Services Association of Rajasthan, Motilal Verma said in a statement.

He said more than 40 officers and employees of the department have been infected and that those working in the department be included under frontline workers and essential services.

