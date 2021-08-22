Jaipur, Aug 21 (PTI) Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, Assembly Speaker C P Joshi, and former chief minister Vasundhara Raje on Saturday condoled the demise of former state Governor Kalyan Singh.

Singh (89), the former chief minister of Uttar Pradesh and a senior BJP leader, died in Lucknow on Saturday night after prolonged illness.

He had also served as the governor of Rajasthan from 2014 to 2019.

Singh was not only a big personality in politics, but mass leader. He worked with determination and respected relationships. His death marks the end of an era in the country's politics, Mishra said.

Joshi too condoled Singh's death while Gehlot expressed deep grief and extended his condolences to the family members of the BJP leader.

In a tweet, Raje said: “I had a deep connection with Kalyan Singh ji. During my tenure as CM, he cooperated a lot in the development of Rajasthan as Governor.”

Former deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot, Congress president Govind Singh Dotasra and other leaders too condoled the death of Singh.

