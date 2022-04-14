Thane (Maharashtra) [India], April 14 (ANI): Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray has been booked under the Arms Act for allegedly brandishing a sword at a public rally in Thane, according to State Home Department.

Along with Thackeray, a case has also been registered against MNS leader Avinash Jadhav and Ravindra More at Naupada Police Station in Thane.

The case against Thackeray comes after he warned the Maha Vikas Aghadi government that it should remove loudspeakers from mosques by May 3, failing which MNS workers will install speakers outside mosques and play the Hanuman Chalisa.

Thackeray called the issue a social one and said that he will not back down on the subject, while also challenging the Shiv Sena government to "do whatever you want to do". (ANI)

