Ayodhya (Uttar Pradesh) [India], December 31 (ANI): Defence Minister Rajanth Singh, along with Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, offered prayers at the Ram Janmbhoomi Temple in Ayodhya on the occassion of Pratishtha Dwadashi and the second anniversary of Ram Lalla Pran Pratishtha.

Before visiting the Ram Janmbhoomi Temple, Rajnath Singh offered prayers at Hanumangarhi Temple in Ayodhya.

He has arrived in Ayodhya on the invitation of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra. The Defence Minister was welcomed by CM Yogi Adityanath at the Maharshi Valmiki International Airport.

On the second day of the Pratishtha Dwadashi Patotsav celebrations, various rituals were performed as part of the Yajna ceremonies at the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir. These included Tattva Kalash, Tattva Homa, Manyu Sukta Homa, Ram Taraka Mantra Homa, and other sacred rites.

The Ram Lalla idol was unveiled on January 22, 2024, at the 'Pran Pratishtha ceremony', which involved hour-long rituals in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who led the ceremony.

Earlier in the day, CM Yogi Adityanath extended greetings to people on the occasion, highlighting the significance of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple and the struggle behind it.

"Today, in the holy city of Shri Ayodhya, which is bearing witness to the pinnacle of India's consciousness, is the sacred day marking the second anniversary of the Prana Pratishtha of the new idol of Lord Shri Ram Lala. The consecration of Shri Ram Lala in the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple symbolises that centuries of struggle have come to an end and the pain has found respite," he said in a post on X.

Meanwhile, Ayodhya witnessed a sea of devotees as the holy city marked the second anniversary of the Pran Pratishtha of Ram Lalla at the Ram Janmabhoomi Temple.

From the temple entrance to the streets of Ayodhya, the atmosphere resonated with chants of "Jai Shri Ram" as devotees gathered to seek blessings. Many pilgrims expressed that beginning the New Year with the darshan of Lord Ram holds special spiritual significance, bringing peace, positivity and divine grace into their lives.

The second anniversary of the Pran Pratishtha has further strengthened Ayodhya's position as a major spiritual and cultural centre, with devotees continuing to throng the holy city to seek the blessings of Lord Ram as the New Year begins. (ANI)

