Jaipur, Dec 22 (PTI) Two people were killed and three others injured when the balcony of an under-construction house collapsed on Thursday evening in Rajasthan's Sriganganagar district, police said.

Pawan (42) and Omji (50) were killed in the incident while Babu, Shiv Prakash and Vikram sustained injuries, they said.

The under construction house is situated on the Hanumangarh road here, Station House Officer, Sadar, Kuldeep Charan said.

He said all the five people were standing on the balcony when it suddenly collapsed, killing two and injuring three others.

He said the injured have been admitted to a government hospital.

The bodies have been kept in the hospital's mortuary for postmortem which will be done on Friday morning, he said.

He said a case has been registered against the landlord and the contractor under section 304 (A) of the Indian Penal Code (causing death by negligence).

