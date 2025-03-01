Jaipur, Mar 1 (PTI) Three people, including two councillors of Pilibanga Nagar Palika in Rajasthan's Ganganagar district, were arrested in a drug smuggling case, an official said on Saturday.

The police seized 40 kilograms of poppy straw (doda post) from them in the Rajiyasar police station area of Ganganagar on Saturday morning.

The arrested individuals, identified as Pyare Lal, Tojendra Singh, and Shiv Kumar, were taken into custody. Pyare Lal is a Congress councillor, while Tojendra Singh is an independent councillor in the Pilibanga Municipality.

SHO Satish Yadav said that acting on a tip-off, the police stopped cars on the Amritsar-Jamnagar Expressway near the Rohi area of Kanor village on Saturday. When the police signaled one car coming from Bikaner to stop, the driver attempted to flee.

The police team chased the car for about half a kilometer and caught the accused. Upon questioning the car occupants, it was revealed that another car following behind was transporting the poppy straw.

It was further discovered that the two councillors were escorting the vehicle.

