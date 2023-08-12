Jaipur, Aug 12 (PTI) Seven people from one family were killed and two others were injured when a van collided head-on with a bus in Rajasthan's newly formed Deedwana-Kuchaman district on Saturday, police said.

DSP Dharamchand Bishnoi said the incident happened near Banthadi village under Khunkhuna Police Station. He said that the two injured passengers were taken to Bangar Hospital from where they were referred to Jaipur.

All victims of the accident were travelling from Sikar to Nagaur to attend a wedding ceremony in the van. The police officer said that exact reason behind the accident is yet to be ascertained.

