Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], June 17 (ANI): The Rajasthan Administrative Service (RAS) Mains Exam commenced on Tuesday in Jaipur and Ajmer, with the exam scheduled to be conducted in two shifts over two days.

In Jaipur, the exam will be conducted at 48 designated examination centres, while 29 centres have been set up in Ajmer. Thousands of aspiring candidates are expected to appear for this highly competitive recruitment examination.

Also Read | Air India Plane Crash: Captain Sumeet Sabharwal's Mortal Remains Handed Over to Family in Mumbai (Watch Videos).

Speaking to ANI, one of the candidates appearing for the exam expressed surprise that the exam was not postponed, given the recent unrest. "It was expected, looking at the disturbance that was going on for 4-5 days, that the exams would be postponed, but it didn't happen," the student said.

Authorities have made extensive arrangements to ensure the smooth and fair conduct of the exam.

Also Read | Kolkata Fatafat Result Today: Kolkata FF Result for June 17, 2025 Declared, Check Winning Numbers and Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

To prevent any instances of malpractice or cheating, strict security measures have been enforced. An additional police force has been deployed at all exam centres.

The first shift of the examination will begin at 9:00 AM. Candidates are required to reach their respective exam centres by 8:00 AM, failing which they will not be allowed to enter the premises.

Officials have urged candidates to carry valid ID proof, admit cards, and follow all instructions carefully to avoid any last-minute issues.

Meanwhile, Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma on Monday met Mahesh Kumar, a student from Hanumangarh, who secured first position in the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (Undergraduate) (NEET-UG) examination.

In a social media post on X, Chief Minister Sharma congratulated him for his achievement and wished him a bright future.

"Today, I had a warm meeting with Shri Mahesh Kumar ji, a talented student of Hanumangarh district, who brought pride to Rajasthan by securing first position in the NEET UG-2025 examination in the entire country, at the Chief Minister's residence and congratulated him for this achievement and wished him a bright future. I also congratulated his parents present on the occasion for their guidance in this success," CM Bhajanlal posted on X.

Rajasthan's Mahesh Kumar achieved the first rank in the NEET (UG) 2025 examination with a percentile of 99.9999547, whereas Madhya Pradesh's Utkarsh Awadhiya achieved the second rank with 99.9990095 percentile. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)