Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], January 18 (ANI): The first session of the sixteenth Rajasthan Legislative Assembly will begin on Friday.

A day before the Assembly session on Thursday, Rajasthan Assembly Speaker Vasudev Devnani called an all-party meeting and said that the House would run peacefully with the cooperation of all political parties.

Also Read | Amit Shah Inaugurates Cyber Security Operations Centre at Assam Rifles Campus in Shillong (Watch Video).

On Thursday, a meeting of the BJP Legislature Party was also held at the Rajasthan BJP headquarters, where preparations and strategies for the upcoming assembly session were made.

Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma, along with his cabinet members and BJP MLAs, were present in the meeting of the legislature party held at the Rajasthan BJP headquarters.

Also Read | Bihar Shocker: Two Shot Dead by Five Bike-Borne Assailants in Katihar, Probe Underway.

Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma said that all the members of the party and the opposition have the same feeling about presenting their views in the House. He said that every effort should be made to ensure that all members get a chance to express their views.

Members should also try to present their views within the time limit, the CM said.

Cabinet Minister Avinash Gehlot, who attended the meeting, said, "The Governor will address the House on Friday in the Rajasthan Assembly session. After that, there will be a meeting of the Business Advisory Committee in which the work of the House for the coming days will be decided. The government is ready to answer every question of the opposition."

Vasudev Devnani, while presiding over the all-party meeting, said that there should be a meaningful discussion in the House. All members will get a chance to speak.

"For the House of Legislative Assembly to function for a maximum number of days, all the members of all parties will have to have positive thinking," said Vasudev Devnani. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)