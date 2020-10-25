Jaipur, Oct 24 (PTI) The Rajasthan Legislative Assembly will meet again from October 31 and a bill is likely to be introduced against the agricultural laws recently passed by the Centre.

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot had earlier said that his government will bring a bill against the Centre's farm laws on the lines of Punjab.

The Punjab Assembly on Tuesday unanimously passed four bills and adopted a resolution against the farm laws.

The Rajasthan Assembly, which was postponed indefinitely on August 24, will now again resume on October 31, according to a notification issued in this regard by the Rajasthan Legislative Secretariat on Saturday.

Rajasthan Assembly Speaker C P Joshi has convened the session on the recommendation of the state government for an important legislative work, according to the notification.

"The Council of Ministers decided in the interest of farmers of the state that a special session of the Legislative Assembly be convened soon to preserve the interests of farmers,” according to a statement, which was issued after a meeting of the council.

In this session, the effect of the laws implemented by the government of India will be discussed and desired amendment bills should be brought in the interest of farmers, it said.

Gehlot had also tweeted, "Today the Congress Government of Punjab has passed bills against these laws and Rajasthan will do the same soon."

