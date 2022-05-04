Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], May 4 (ANI): Rajasthan state president of Bharatiya Janata Party Satish Poonia on Tuesday requested Governor Kalraj Mishra to initiate an investigation into the incidents related to violence in Jodhpur and also pass necessary instruction to state the government to ensure maintenance of law and order in the state.

"I humbly request you (Governor) that a fair investigation should be conducted into the incidents and taking suo motu cognizance of the matter, please pass on the necessary instruction to the state government so that peace can be established in the state and the communal incident doesn't get repeated," Poonia requests Governor through a letter in Hindi.

He also urged the Governor to take strict action against the accused.

The BJP leader in its letter also alleged that the Congress government led by Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot in Rajasthan indulges in the politics of appeasement which has led to an atmosphere of fear for the majority of people in the state.

"The politics of appeasement practised by the current Congress government and worsening law and order situation in the state has left the majority of people in fear. Also, it has tarnished the reputation of the state across the country," he said.

Meanwhile, more than 50 people have been arrested in connection with the violence.

"More than 50 people have been arrested. If some negligence by the administration is found, strict action will be taken," said Rajasthan Minister Rajendra Singh Yadav on Tuesday.

Clashes broke out at the Jalori gate circle in Jodhpur, the Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot's home district, following Eid prayers. Police resorted to a lathi charge to disperse the mob.

This followed the tense atmosphere that prevailed in the district on Monday after stone-pelting incidents between two groups over the raising of different flags at Balmukand Bissa at the Jalori Gate intersection circle. (ANI)

