Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], December 2 (ANI): The Jaipur district unit of the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) expelled party leader Sumrat Singh Jahaji on Saturday.

The decision was taken following an investigation into various reports of his indiscipline and involvement in opposition activities, as per a BSP press release

Despite several warnings about his indiscipline and involvement in activities against the party, there has been no improvement in his conduct. Therefore, in the interest of the party and the movement, he was expelled from the party on Saturday, the release stated.

Sumrat Singh has held significant positions in the Bahujan Samaj Party in Rajasthan. He served as the state coordinator and was also the former state president of the party in Rajasthan. (ANI)

