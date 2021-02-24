Jaipur, Feb 24 (PTI) The Rajasthan government did not propose any new tax in its budget for the financial year 2021-22, but announced relief measures of up to Rs 910 crore through various exemptions.

The budget has projected a revenue deficit of Rs 23,750.04 crore and fiscal deficit of Rs 47,652.77 crore for the coming financial year 2021-22.

The fiscal deficit is 3.98 per cent of the Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP).

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Wednesday presented the Budget in the Rajasthan Assembly. He also holds the finance portfolio.

In his budget speech, he said: "I feel that every section of the society has suffered due to the corona pandemic so no new tax has been proposed but relief of about Rs 910 crore is being provided during this corona period."

The budget estimates a revenue deficit of Rs 23,750.04 crore in FY 2021-22.

Giving a brief overview of the budget estimates for the financial year 2021-22, Gehlot said that during this period revenue receipts are estimated to be Rs 1,84,330.13 crore, revenue expenditure Rs 2,08,080.17 crore and revenue deficit is Rs 23,750.04 crore.

While presenting the revised estimates for the financial year 2020-21, he said that revenue receipts during this period were Rs 1,47,980.19 crore, revenue expenditure was Rs 1,89,701.80 crore while revenue deficit was Rs 41,721.61 crore.

