Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], May 21 (ANI): Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and the state Congress in-charge Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa on Sunday paid tributes to former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi on his 32nd death anniversary.

CM Ashok Gehlot and Sukhjinder Singh attended a prayer meeting on the 32nd death anniversary of former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi in the state capital.

Also Read | Telangana Shocker: 16-Year-Old Boy Dies of Heart Attack on Birthday in Asifabad District, Bereaved Family and Friends Celebrate His Special Day With Body.

Earlier in the day, the newly elected Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and his deputy DK Shivakumar paid tributes to former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi on his 32nd death anniversary, in the Congress office in Bengaluru.

Siddaramaiah was sworn in as the Chief Minister of Karnataka for the second time on Saturday after the party's thumping victory in the Assembly elections, along with Deputy CM DK Shivakumar and other eight MLAs.

Also Read | Madhya Pradesh Becomes First State in Country To Provide Free Air Travel to Pilgrims Under Mukhya Mantri Teerth-Darshan Yojana (Watch Video).

Previously, Congress parliamentary party chairperson Sonia Gandhi and party president Mallikarjun Kharge paid homage to former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi at Vir Bhumi in the national capital.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and party General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also paid tributes to former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday paid an emotional tribute to his deceased father.

"Papa, you are with me, as an inspiration, in memories, always!" Rahul Gandhi tweeted in Hindi sharing a video of various moments of Rajiv Gandhi.

Rajiv Gandhi took over the charge of the Congress in 1984 following the assassination of his mother and then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.

He became India's youngest Prime Minister at the age of 40 when he assumed office in October 1984.

He served as the Prime Minister of India till December 2, 1989.

Born on August 20 in 1944, Rajiv Gandhi was assassinated by a Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE) suicide bomber during an election rally in Sriperumbudur in Tamil Nadu on May 21, 1991. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)