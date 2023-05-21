Mumbai, May 21: In an unfortunate incident that took place in Telangana, a 16-year-old boy reportedly died of a heart attack on his birthday. The incident took place on Thursday in Telangana's Asifabad district when the minor boy passes away due to a heart attack. In order to honour him, his family celebrated his birthday by cutting the cake with his body. The deceased boy has been identified as CH Sachin.

As per a report in News18, the shocking incident took place when friends and family had gathered to celebrate Sachin's birthday at his house in Babapur village in Asifabad Mandal. As per the report, the deceased's boy's family had planned a grand celebration for his special day and had even bought a cake. The family had even printed Sachin's photos in flexi form and hung them around the house.

How Did Sachin Die?

However, things didn't go as planned. Amid the birthday celebrations, Sachin collapsed all of a sudden which led to panic among his family and friends. His family rushed him to a nearby hospital where he was declared dead. At the hospital, doctors said that Sachin died due to a heart attack. In order to honour their son, the grieving family celebrated his birthday by cutting the cake with his body.

The incident took place on May 19. Police officials said that the deceased is a Class X student. After losing their son, the grieving family brought their son's body home and cut his birthday cake in order to celebrate the occasion. The deceased's parents - Gunvantha Rao and Lalitha called their neighbours, children and other relatives as they cut the cake holding Sachin's hand.

A report in Times of India said that children sang a happy birthday song while local villagers lighted a candle in Sachin's memory. Some of his friends even put up banners with Sachin's photos wishing their late friend happy birthday. Sachin's last rites were performed in Babapur with the entire village attending his funeral.

