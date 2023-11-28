Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], November 28 (ANI): Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Tuesday said that Congress will form government in all five states because of its social guarantees.

"Congress is going to win everywhere, guarantees of Telangana Congress are more impressive than in Rajasthan. "Make promises and fulfil" is the mantra of our President Mallikarjun Kharge and the Congress party. After forming the government, more guarantees will be included for Telangana after a careful examination of those in different states from Himachal Pradesh, Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh, " said CM Gehlot while addressing a press conference in Hyderabad.

Also Read | Delhi: Man Sends Obscene Messages to Random Girls, Pressuring Them to Engage in Sex Acts Over Phone; Held.

"There had been no good governance in Telangana, If Congress had formed the government in Telangana, the state would have progressed much more. BRS and BJP are one, they are working together," he added.

Rajasthan CM said that Rajasthan is the only state in the country that made stringent laws on paper leaks.

Also Read | Gujarat: Husband-Wife Duo Plot to Extort Rs 4 Lakh From Milkman, Threatening Him to Frame in Rape Charges in Rajkot; FIR Registered.

"In the last 9 years, paper leaks have been happening everywhere in the country- Madhya Pradesh, Telangana and Gujarat. Rajasthan is the only state in the country that made stringent laws on paper leaks. We passed a law with a life imprisonment clause. We took action on the paper leak cases," said Ashok Gehlot.

Accusing the BJP of horse trading to topple governments, Ashok Gehlot said, "BJP is a master in horse trading, they toppled the governments of Maharashtra, Karnataka and Madhya Pradesh through horse trading."

"Agencies like CBI, ED and IT credibility are decreasing day by day. Misuse of these agencies should not be done for political purposes and to topple the government. There is a national interest mandate given to these agencies to check economic offences," Ashok Gehlot further said.

Assembly elections in Telangana are scheduled to be held in a single phase on November 30. The campaigning for the election ends today.

The state is poised for a three-cornered contest between the ruling BRS, the Congress and the BJP. The counting of votes, along with that in four other states, will be taken up on December 3. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)