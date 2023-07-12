Jaipur, July 12: A meeting of CM Ashok Gehlot-led Rajasthan cabinet is scheduled to be held in Jaipur on Wednesday at 6 pm. The cabinet meeting will be followed by a meeting of the Council of Ministers. The Bills to be introduced in the upcoming session of the State Assembly on July 14 would be discussed and approved by the Cabinet. The government will discuss Bills including the anti-cheating Bill, University Bill and Social Security Pension Bill among others.

Notably, the 2nd-grade teacher competitive examination 2022 for General Knowledge was cancelled in December, 2022, after the paper was leaked. The exam was rescheduled for January 29, following which the Gehlot-led government had been in controversies. Rajasthan Assembly Elections 2023: Congress Leaders Will Work Together To Ensure Party’s Victory, Says Sachin Pilot.

The Rajasthan government is going to increase the ambit of the social security pension scheme to 15 per cent and also bring about a bill in the upcoming assembly session that will not enable any government in future to stop the scheme, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said on Tuesday. Rajasthan Assembly Election 2023: We Lost Karnataka but Will Not Let Rajasthan Go at Any Cost, Says BJP.

"Social security pension should not be stopped and it will be increased to 15 per cent every year. In the upcoming session of the Rajasthan Vidhan Sabha starting from July 14, we will make a law about this," Ashok Gehlot said. The beneficiaries under the social security pension scheme include the elderly, widows, single women and other categories including the disabled.

