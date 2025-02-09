Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh) [India], February 9 (ANI): Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma after taking a holy bath at Triveni Sangam in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj in the ongoing Mahakumbh served prasad to devotees at Rajasthan Mandap here.

"On the auspicious occasion of Maha Kumbh-2025, the world's largest spiritual and cultural event, distributed food prasad to the devotees at Rajasthan Mandapam in Prayagraj and received their blessings," the Rajasthan Cm said in a post on X.

"The divine stream of Triveni Sangam - May the infinite blessings of Maa Ganga, Maa Yamuna and Maa Saraswati always remain upon all of us, may everyone's life be filled with happiness, prosperity and well-being, this is my wish," CM Sharma added.

CM Bhajanlal Sharma, during the holy bath at Sangam, was accompained by his Madhya Pradesh counterpart, CM Mohan Yadav.

The two Chief Ministers greeted each other at Triveni Sangam after taking the holy dip together. Triveni Sangam is the confluence of the Ganges, Yamuna, and the mythical Saraswati rivers in Prayagraj.

After the holy dip, CM Yadav told ANI, "Sangam has the blessings of Maa Ganga and Maa Yamuna and Prayagraj is the supreme place of all pilgrimages. So the pleasure of having a holy dip here is achieved after the virtues of many births. I prayed here for the wellness of Madhya Pradesh's people, especially youth and fortune for every section of the society."

CM Yadav took to X and said, "Today, I took a dip with my wife at the sacred Triveni Sangam in Prayagraj Mahakumbh and worshipped the flowing rivers. It filled me with the feeling of divinity. I wish that the flow of Maa Ganga, Maa Yamuna and Maa Saraswati remains uninterrupted for eternity, and everyone be blessed."

Meanwhile, more than 410 million devotees have already taken a holy dip at Sangam in the ongoing Mahakumbh.

The Mahakumbh Mela, held in Prayagraj, a revered centre of faith and devotion for millions, draws a vast number of pilgrims from across the country and abroad for the sacred 'Snan' (bath).

Mahakumbh 2025 commenced on Paush Purnima (January 13) and will continue until Mahashivratri (February 26). The event has already attracted millions of devotees from across the country and around the world and is expected to set new records for attendance and participation. (ANI)

