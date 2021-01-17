Jaipur, Jan 17 (PTI) Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Sunday called on Governor Kalraj Mishra at the Raj Bhawan here, according to a release.

It was a courtesy meeting during which Gehlot informed the governor about the phase-wise arrangements made for the COVID-19 vaccination programme in the state.

He also apprised him of various development work being carried out by the state government.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)