Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], December 15 (ANI): Rajasthan Chief Minister-designate Bhajanlal Sharma on Friday sought the blessings of his father and mother ahead of the swearing-in ceremony in Jaipur.

On the occasion, Kishan Swaroop Sharma, father of Rajasthan Chief Minister-designate Bhajanlal Sharma while speaking to ANI, said, "I am happy, 'bhagwan ki leela hai' (it's god play). He will do good."

Diya Kumari and Prem Chand Bairwa will also be sworn in as Deputy Chief Ministers of the state.

Gomti Devi, the mother of Rajasthan CM-designate Bhajanlal Sharma, said, "The public showered him with love. I want to thank PM Modi. The development of the state should happen."

Ahead of the swearing-in ceremony today, the Rajasthan Chief Minister said that he will take the guarantee of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to every citizen of the state.

"I took blessings of saints, Guru Ji. We will take the guarantee of PM Modi to every citizen of the state," CM-designate Bhajanlal Sharma told ANI.

Earlier today, Rajasthan CM designate Bhajanlal Sharma offered prayers at Govind Dev temple in Jaipur ahead of the swearing-in ceremony.

Earlier, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) designated Bhajan Lal Sharma, a first-time MLA from the Sanganer assembly constituency, as the Chief Minister of Rajasthan, along with two Deputy Chief Ministers for the state.

The BJP has picked legislators Diya Kumari and Prem Chand Bairwa as Deputy Chief Ministers.In Rajasthan, the BJP registered victories on 115 seats, and the Congress came in a distant second with 69 seats.

Rajasthan went to the polls for 199 of the 200 assembly seats on November 25. The majority mark in the state is 100. (ANI)

