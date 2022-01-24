Jaipur, Jan 24 (PTI) Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Monday directed the anti-corruption bureau (ACB) to work proactively with a policy of zero tolerance towards corruption.

He said the Rajasthan government gave prosecution sanctions to nearly 90 per cent of the cases in the year 2021, which shows the commitment of the state government against corruption.

Gehlot directed that the cases which are pending due to any reason should not be delayed further for prosecution sanction and decisions should be taken on a priority basis.

In a review meeting of the ACB, it was informed that the action of 430 traps took place in the year 2021 to nab corrupt personnel while taking bribes, which is the highest number of traps ever since the bureau was founded.

Last year, the ACB arrested 32 officials of the Government of India in bribery cases and disposed of 575 cases, which is an achievement, a release mentioned.

Gehlot asked the ACB officials to ensure compliance with the instructions given in the last review meeting at the earliest. Along with this, he also directed to take effective action against organised corruption.

In the review meeting, the chief minister also interacted with the officials about their experiences and listened to their suggestions for the betterment of the department.

Rajasthan ACB Director General BL Soni said time-bound disposal of pending cases is being done. He informed that the ACB has got 239 officers and jawans, due to which the investigation work has accelerated.

Chief Secretary Niranjan Arya, ACS Home Abhay Kumar, Principal Secretary Finance Akhil Arora, Principal Secretary Personnel Hemant Gera, ADG ACB Dinesh MN, DIG Sawai Singh Godara and Vishnukant, Ajmer Range DIG (ACB) Sameer Kumar Singh, Jodhpur Range DIG (ACB) Kailash Vishnoi and other ACB officers posted in various ranges and districts participated in the meeting virtually.

