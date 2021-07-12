Jaipur, Jul 12 (PTI) Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has given in-principle approval to sanction an amount of Rs 100 crore for the smooth operation and development works of various schemes, programmes and activities in tribal areas of the state.

Gehlot has approved Rs 10 crore in tribal public participation scheme; Rs 15 crore for the upgradation programme of tribal community of Marwar division; Rs 10 crore for development of community forest jurisdiction; Rs 10 crore for capacity development in residential schools; Rs 5 crore for malnutrition, TB, sickle cell anaemia and other medical and health facilities; Rs 10 crore for development of facilities for improving the ranking of residential schools and hostels besides other schemes and programmes.

The move will help in educational, social and economic upgradation of the residents of these areas apart from giving impetus to the schemes of tribal area development, according to an official statement.

