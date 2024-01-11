Jaipur, Jan 11 (PTI) Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma met Governor Kalraj Mishra here on Thursday, a Raj Bhavan spokesperson said.

The spokesperson termed it as a "courtesy call".

The chief minister consulted the governor on various issues related to the development of the state, according to the spokesperson.

Sharma also discussed in detail with the governor, the issues related to the "rapid" development of higher education, the filling up of vacant posts, and tribal welfare in the state, according to the spokesperson.

