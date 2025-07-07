Jaipur, Jul 7 (PTI) In Rajasthan, a Congress legislator has been targeted thrice by thieves within a month in a string of curious incidents where his phone, motorcycle and now tractor-trolley have been stolen.

Talking to reporters Monday, MLA Deen Dayal Bairwa said his tractor-trolley went missing on Sunday night from his residence in Dausa.

"It is a serious matter that the thieves are committing theft in this manner at an MLA's house. It raises questions about the police and breaks trust in them. How can you protect the common man if this is happening with an MLA?" he said.

The saga began on June 11, when Bairwa's phone was stolen at a prayer meeting held to mark the 25th death anniversary of former Union minister Rajesh Pilot in Dausa.

"Not even a nail had been stolen from me before this. And now these three back-to-back thefts have occurred," the Dausa MLA said.

Shortly after, his motorcycle was stolen from his residence.

"When the motorcycle was taken, the front camera at my house was not working, and the other camera could not capture the view," Bairwa said.

"Last night, the camera had been removed entirely to allow construction work. But even a camera cannot stop them because the thieves can simply cover their faces," the MLA lamented.

Dausa Superintendent of Police Sagar said, "So far, we have not received any complaint for the theft of a tractor-trolley. For the mobile phone, we had received a complaint and an FIR was lodged."

Bairwa said he spoke to the SP this morning, and the officer assured him of appropriate action.

The Congress party seized on the episode to criticise the BJP government's handling of law and order in Rajasthan.

Leader of Opposition in Rajasthan Assembly Tika Ram Jully said, "Even MLAs are not safe."

"The state's law and order situation has become so dire. Thieves, dacoits, and mafias are fearless, and the police administration remains silent," he alleged, adding that the Home Department is headed by Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma himself.

A first-time MLA, Bairwa was elected from Dausa in a byelection last November after the sitting Congress legislator, Murari Lal Meena, was elected to the Lok Sabha.

