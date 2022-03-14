Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], March 14 (ANI): Rajasthan Congress MLA Bhanwar Lal Sharma on Monday said that the state government should make the film 'The Kashmir Files' tax-free in the state and that he would write a letter to the Chief Minister for the same.

"Government should make the film The Kashmir Files tax-free in the state. I will write a letter to Chief Minister on the same," Sharma told ANI.

Earlier on Sunday, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan declared the film 'The Kashmir Files' tax-free in the state, stating that the film needs to be watched by maximum people.

Earlier, Haryana and Gujarat governments had declared that "The Kashmir Files" movie will be tax-free.

The Haryana government also directed cinemas and multiplexes not to charge state GST on the screening of the movie.

The film revolves around the genocide of Kashmiri Pandits in 1990. (ANI)

