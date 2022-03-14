Mumbai, March 14: Rashtriya Chemicals and Fertilizers Limited (RCFL) is inviting online applications from eligible candidates for the recruitment of vacancies of Trainee and Jr. Fireman posts in the organisation. Interested candidates can apply on the official website of RCFL at rcfltd.com.

According to the RCFL Recruitment 2022 notification, the recruitment is being held for a total of 137 Trainee and Jr. Fireman posts. Interested candidates can read the official RCFL Recruitment 2022 notification here. The application process has already commenced on March 12, while the last date for the submission of the application form is March 28. ESIC SSO Recruitment 2022: Apply for Post of Social Security Officer at esic.nic.in; Check Details Here.

How To Apply For RCFL Recruitment 2022:

Visit the official website of RCFL at rcfltd.com

Once on Homepage, click on the "Recruitment" option under HR tab

Complete the registration process

Fill in the application

Upload the requested documents

Pay application fee

Submit the application form

Take a printout of the same for future reference.

Educational Qualification For RCFL Recruitment 2022:

For Trainee post:- Candidates must have a degree in B.Sc Chemistry with 55% marks OR 3 years Diploma in Chemical Engineering/Technology.

For Junior Fireman post:- Candidates must have passed SSC with 6 months fire certificate and 1-year experience.

Age Limit For RCFL Recruitment 2022:

29 years for general categories

34 years for SC/ST Category

32 years for OBC Category

39 years for PwBD Category (General)

44 years for PwBD Category (SC/ ST)

42 years for PwBD Category (OBC).

Application Fee for the For RCFL Recruitment 2022:

The application fee of Rs 700 for the General, OBC, and EWS categories.

SC/ST/PwBD/ExSM/Female category candidates are exempted.

Applicants must note that the candidates will be selected on the basis of the Online Test and Trade Test. Candidates are advised to visit the official website of the Indian Army for more information and updates.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 14, 2022 03:36 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).