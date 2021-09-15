Jaipur, Sep 14 (PTI) Days after an Uttar Pradesh government's advertisement on state's development purportedly showcased a Kolkata overbridge, Rajasthan Energy Minister B D Kalla said the Ashok Gehlot government does not have to show other state's development as its own.

Also Read | Apple iPhone 13 Mini & iPhone 13 With A15 Bionic Processor & Smaller Notch Launched, Check Prices & Other Details Here.

Kalla made the assertion in an apparent dig at the BJP.

Also Read | Apple iPad & iPad Mini With A13 Bionic SoC Launched; Prices Start From $329.

Replying to a debate on the power situation in the state, Kalla told the state assembly that the state government's work is visible on the ground.

“We do not run the government with tweets and posters, we do not show the Calcutta Bridge in Lucknow. We do not confuse the public,” he said.

The minister said the result of the decision taken by the government is visible on the ground.

Kalla also denied any scam in power purchase and said due to wrong policies of the central government, the price of coal has increased and its burden has fallen on common consumers.

He said the state government has cut unnecessary expenditures.

Earlier, Deputy Leader of Opposition Rajendra Rathore had alleged corruption in the purchase of electricity at higher rates.

The opposition also staged a walkout while expressing dissatisfaction with the reply of the minister.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)