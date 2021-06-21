Jaipur, Jun 21 (PTI) The family of a nine-month-old infant, who is suffering from a rare genetic disorder, from Rajasthan's Nagaur district has sought financial help from Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and Bollywood actor Sonu Sood for his gene therapy treatment that costs Rs 16 crore.

The infant, Tanishq Singh, suffers from Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA) type-1. His family is also trying to raise money through crowdfunding.

Tanishq's father Shaitan Singh said his family consulted doctors when his son lost movement in his legs and his muscles got weak. He was diagnosed with SMA at the JK Lone Hospital here in February.

"Doctors have said that the disease can be treated with an expensive injection that costs Rs 16 crore. We cannot afford the treatment and therefore we have sought financial help from the prime minister, chief minister, Nagaur MP (Hanuman Beniwal), actor Sonu Sood and others through social media platforms," said Shaitan, who works as an advocate in Parbatsar town.

In recent years, some children suffering from SMA have been able to get the costly vaccination after their families managed to raise money through crowdfunding or won a "lottery" through compassionate access programmes.

