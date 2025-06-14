Jaisalmer (Rajasthan) [India], June 14 (ANI): A fresh spell of rain on Saturday morning brought much-needed relief to the residents of Rajasthan's Jaisalmer from the scorching summer heat.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the city is likely to experience cloudy weather over the next few days.

Meanwhile, the IMD said in an update on Friday that weather conditions have become favourable for further advancement of the Southwest monsoon across the country.

Some more parts of Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh and Odisha will get monsoon rains during the next 2 days; over some parts of Gujarat, West Bengal, Jharkhand and Bihar during the subsequent 3 days, IMD said.

Besides, monsoon is likely to be in active phase with heavy to very heavy rainfall at a few places and extremely heavy falls (>20 cm/24 hours) at isolated places over south peninsular India and Konkan and Goa during June 13-17, 2025.

On the other hand, heat wave to severe heat wave conditions are likely to continue over Northwest India, including Western Himalayan Region, during the next 2 days and reduce thereafter. Heat wave conditions prevailed at many places with severe heat wave conditions at isolated places over Jammu-Kashmir, Haryana, West Rajasthan; Heat wave conditions at many places over Punjab; at some parts over East Rajasthan; at isolated places over Delhi, Himachal Pradesh and East Madhya Pradesh.

The Southwest monsoon rainfall over India had stalled for two weeks after the early onset this year.

The southwest monsoon hit Kerala on May 24, a week earlier than usual, marking its earliest arrival on the Indian mainland since 2009. The normal onset date for the southwest monsoon is June 1.

May 2025 was the wettest since 1901 in India, with the country receiving an average rainfall of 126.7 mm last month. The early onset of the southwest monsoon brought continuous rainfall across southern and eastern India, contributing to this record.

After an early onset, the progress of monsoon had stalled, reportedly on May 29, only to be active starting today, as has been updated by the state-run weather office. (ANI)

