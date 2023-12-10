Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], December 10 (ANI): A group of residents of the Jhotwara area in Rajasthan's Jaipur demonstrated outside the Jhotwara police station on the intervening night of Sunday following an alleged gang rape attempt on a minor girl.

As per the locals, a driver at a private school, along with a few others, attempted to assault a minor girl while on the way to drop her at school.

The residents took to the streets, alleging inaction on the part of the police, though the case was registered on December 8.

An investigation has been undertaken by a team led by ADCP Gurusharan Rao, the police said, adding that necessary action will be taken against the perpetrators.

BJP MLA Diya Kumari, who reached the spot on hearing about the protest, said that a case has been registered against the driver and other accused.

She further informed that the accused have been detained and are being interrogated.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

