Jaipur, Aug 1 (PTI) Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra and Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Sunday congratulated ace badminton player P V Sindhu after she won bronze in the Tokyo Olympics.

In a statement, Mishra said Sindhu has made an excellent achievement by winning second Olympic medals and the whole country is proud of her.

Chief minister Ashok Gehlot also congratulated Sindhu and said her dedication and grit are inspirational.

"Congratulations to @Pvsindhu1 for winning women's singles badminton bronze medal at #TokyoOlympics. Superb performance! With this, she becomes the first Indian woman to win medals in two Olympic games. Her dedication & grit are inspirational. Entire nation is so proud of her," Gehlot tweeted.

