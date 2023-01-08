Jaipur, Jan 7 (PTI) Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot Saturday said the Rajasthan government is making every effort to provide adequate electricity for agricultural activities and instructed officials to ensure that power supply to farmers is not affected under any circumstances.

If required, purchase of electricity from power exchange and other sources should be ensured, he said at a meeting to review the status of power supply in the state.

Also Read | Odisha Government Collaborates With University of Chicago To Set Up Data, Policy, Innovation Centre.

Officials of the electricity department informed the chief minister that the state is not getting additional power supply from the power exchange at present because of the closure of some power generation units in Uttar Pradesh, Haryana and Punjab and an increase in demand in other states.

They also said that the power demand has also increased since Rajasthan has received no rain this winter so far, due to an increase in the agricultural area and a rise in agricultural power connections after the last Rabi season.

Also Read | Russian Passengers Offloaded From Go First Goa-Mumbai Flight for Abusing Crew Members.

According to an official statement, it was informed in the meeting that the power supply to industries has to be cut to ensure adequate power supply for domestic and agricultural purposes, but this cut will be abolished as soon as power supply becomes normal.

The chief minister urged the industries to follow the instructions of the power companies and cooperate with them in case of power cuts.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)