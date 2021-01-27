Jaipur, Jan 27 (PTI) Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra distributed shawls to the poor and needy women here on Wednesday, an official said.

He also flagged-off a consignment of 2,000 shawls from the Raj Bhawan which will be distributed among people living in various orphanages and old age homes, the official said.

The Governor said to serve humanity is to worship God and called upon everyone to come forward to help the destitute, deprived and needy people.

He also appreciated the services of Mehndipur Balaji Trust.

