Jodhpur, Mar 15 (PTI) The Rajasthan High Court on Friday sought a hospital report on the ayurveda treatment sought by jailed self-styled godman Asaram Bapu.

Hearing a petition filed by Asaram seeking permission for ayurveda treatment at Madhavbaug Hospital in Pune in Maharashtra, a division bench of Justices Vinit Mathur and Dinesh Mehta sought details about the treatment and the time required.

It asked Asaram's lawyer to obtain the details from the hospital and submit them to the court before the next date of hearing on March 20.

The high court also directed the government lawyer to enquire from the police commissioners of Jodhpur and Mumbai about the requirement of police personnel for his travel to and stay in Pune and update the court.

Asaram was convicted by a Jodhpur court in a rape case and was awarded life imprisonment in 2018.

