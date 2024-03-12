New Delhi [India], March 12 (ANI): A Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) Tejas of the Indian Air Force crashed near Jaisalmer in Rajasthan on Tuesday during an operational training sortie.

The pilot has ejected safely, the Indian Air Force said in a statement.

A Court of Inquiry has been ordered to ascertain the cause of the accident, it added.

More details awaited (ANI)

