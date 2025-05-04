Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], May 4 (ANI): A 'Meet in India' Conclave and GITB 2025 were inaugurated in Jaipur on Sunday. The event was jointly launched by Rajasthan's Deputy Chief Minister, Diya Kumari, and Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat in Sitapura.

The Conclave is covering topics such as Catalyzing growth, How tourism policies are driving MICE opportunities, Unlocking India's MICE tourism potential, enhancing convention centres to attract global MICE events, and strategizing for success: developing policies and promoting India as a leading global MICE Hub.

Addressing the conclave, Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat highlighted India's progress under Prime Minister Modi's leadership. He said, "Over 1050 kilometres of highways have been built. India has become the third-largest country in terms of convention centres, and we will soon become the third-largest economy in the world. Our GDP growth of 7 to 8 per cent is set to reach 10 per cent in the coming years."

Shekhawat also emphasized the global impact of India's tourism sector.

"After PM Modi became Prime Minister for the third time, a meeting of 165 countries was held. It was a 10-day event. Bharat Mandapam was built, in which the event was organised. Rajasthan Mandapam is also going to be built in Rajasthan. We need to bring 10 cities of India into the top 50 tourism sector. 2 crore people came. PM Modi has increased India's prestige all over the world. India has become a centre of attraction for the entire world," Shekhawat said.

While talking to the mediapersons, Shekhawat said, "For the last 14 years, the Government of India has been organising GITB (Great Indian Travel Bazaar) with some special theme. Like last time, the Prime Minister talked about 'Wed in India', keeping this in mind, we organised GITB based on 'Wed in India'... Wedding ceremonies of many eminent people were organised in India, which created a new type of tourism..."

He further added, "An eco-system has been created in India, due to which there are many possibilities for the development of Miles Tourism in India... We have invited participants from all over the world. There will be discussions here for three days, and we hope that after these three days of discussions, India will have more dominance and influence in this field."

He spoke about the success of India's 'Wed India' campaign, which has helped reduce the number of Indian weddings held abroad. He noted that this has contributed to the growth of tourism in India.

The 'Meet in India' Conclave will continue for three days from May 4 to 6. (ANI)

