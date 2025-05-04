Ahmedabad, May 4 – A woman in Ahmedabad took a stand against her second husband and beat him after learning that her husband has raper and is involved in of serious misconduct involving her eldest daughter. The man was arrested following a police complaint filed by the mother, who was determined to protect her family.

According to officials from the Abhayam 181 women's helpline, the woman had remarried after her first husband's death, hoping to offer a stable family life to her daughters. However, troubling information shared by her younger daughter prompted the mother to question the situation, leading to the disclosure of repeated inappropriate behaviour, reported Times Of India. Ahmedabad Shocker: 17-Year-Old Boy Allegedly Dies by Suicide Over Suspected Online Gaming Debt in Gujarat’s Ellisbridge; Probe Launched.

Despite financial challenges and pressure at home, the woman decided to confront the situation directly. With the support of the women's helpline, she filed a formal police complaint, prioritising her children’s safety above all else. Ahmedabad Shocker: ‘Mentally Distressed’ Mother Drowns 3-Month-Old Crying Son in Underground Water Tank After Failing To Calm Him, Arrested.

Authorities said the accused allegedly used threats and intimidation to silence the family. The mother’s courage in speaking out was instrumental in breaking the cycle of fear and securing help for her children.

The case has been registered at Narol police station under relevant sections of the law, and the accused has been taken into custody. Further investigations are underway.

