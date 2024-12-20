Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], December 20 (ANI): Following the fire accident in a gas tanker on Ajmer Road on Friday, Rajasthan Medical and Health Minister Gajendra Singh Khimsar ensured that all appropriate arrangements were made for the swift treatment of the injured at SMS Hospital.

Speaking to ANI, Khimsar mentioned, "On the instructions of the Medical Minister, the newly built ultra-modern ward in the hospital has been dedicated to the treatment of the injured."

Also Read | Ajmer Fire: 'Saw Man Engulfed in Flames', Eyewitnesses Recount Horror After LPG Tanker Collides With Multiple Vehicles, Death Toll Rises to 8 (Videos).

Medical Minister Khimsar said, "A control room has been established, with a team from the Information and Technology Department assigned to identify critically injured individuals due to burns and assist their families using Aadhaar numbers, thumb impressions, and other relevant data."

After the accident was reported, Medical Minister Khimsar immediately arrived at SMS Hospital to assess the situation.He also directed the hospital administration to provide the best possible care for the injured, emphasizing that every effort should be made to save their lives.

Also Read | Bulandshahr Honour Killing: Man Kills 18-Year-Old Daughter After Failed Attempt To End Affair, Cremates Body on Family Farm in Uttar Pradesh To Cover Up Crime; Arrested.

Medical Minister Khimsar expressed his sorrow, saying, "This heart-wrenching incident is extremely painful. It is impossible to express in words the grief of the families who have lost their loved ones." He added that, following the instructions of Chief Minister Shri Bhajanlal Sharma, efforts are being made to ensure prompt treatment and better medical facilities for the injured. "This time is extremely difficult, but the department stands with the grieving families with full sympathy and commitment," he stated.

Medical Education Secretary Ambrish Kumar, along with officials from the police and district administration, were also present during this time.

On Friday morning, a truck loaded with chemicals collided with a tanker carrying LPG and other vehicles on the Jaipur-Ajmer route, resulting in a massive fire in Jaipur. Vasudev Devnani, Speaker of the Assembly said, "The morning incident is certainly painful. Thank God the incident happened at 5:30 AM; otherwise, there are schools nearby, and who knows what could have happened. It is heartbreaking to see this incident. Around 48 people were caught in the incident,28 others are still hospitalized and 9 people were dead. The situation is largely under control. More than half, of those injured are in serious condition."(ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)