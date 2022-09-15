Jaipur, Jul 15 (PTI) Rajasthan Civil Aviation Minister Vishvendra Singh on Thursday confronted his cabinet colleague Bhajanlal Jatav in the presence of CM Ashok Gehlot over the condition of roads in the state.

"Roads are so bad that pregnant women give birth while on the way to a hospital. Please get the roads repaired. Every day, we receive complaints from people. I had to wear a cervical collar in my neck," Singh told PWD Minister Jatav speaking during Rajiv Gandhi Olympic Games in Bharatpur's Kumher.

Drawing attention of the chief minister, Singh said he is the biggest "pilot" as he holds the civil aviation portfolio.

"CM saab, I am your biggest pilot as I hold the civil aviation portfolio," Singh said.

Vishvendra Singh was one of the 18 Congress MLAs who along with former state chief Sachin Pilot had rebelled against CM Gehlot two years ago.

He was suspended from the party's primary membership over the alleged involvement in a "conspiracy" to topple the Congress government in the state.

Later, his suspension was revoked following a patch up between Gehlot and Pilot. He was also made the state's civil aviation minister.

