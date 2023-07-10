Jaipur, Jul 10 (PTI) Two days after a 17-year-old student drowned in a pit filled with rainwater in Sikar, an MLA dismissed the death saying it was routine affair.

"Ye to roj hi marte hain... kya baat karte ho aap... nadiyon me doob gaye talabon me doob gaye (They die every day... what are you talking about? They drown in rivers, they drown in ponds)," Mahadeo Singh khandela said when a reporter asked him about the incident.

Also Read | Government Plans To Purchase 26 Rafale Jets for Navy, Deals Likely During PM Narendra Modi's France Visit.

The student drowned Saturday evening when he was returning from his coaching.

The pit was dug for a sewer line project on Nawalgarh road. An executive engineer of the Sikar Municipal Council was suspended for negligence.

Also Read | Iranian Rapper Given 6-year Prison Sentence over Protests.

Khandela, a former union minister of state, is currently an independent MLA from Sikar's Khandela constituency. He is also the Rajasthan farmers commission chairman.

A video of the MLA's comment is doing the rounds on social media.

When contacted by PTI, Khandela defended the "insensitive" remarks. "They asked me about the death of a boy in Sikar. Such incidents happen. Some drown in ponds and some in rivers. What did I say wrong," he said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)