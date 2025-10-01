New Delhi [India], October 1 (ANI): The Rajasthan police on Wednesday informed the Delhi High Court that it has initiated an inquiry against one of its officials over procedural lapses in the investigation linked to the arrest of two youths from Delhi.

The Delhi High Court is dealing with a habeas corpus filed by a street hawker woman alleging that two minors were kidnapped by some persons in civil dress.

A special bench comprising justices Jyoti Singh and Anish Dayal took on record a petition filed by the Rajasthan Police.

A status report filed by the Rajasthan Police. Vandita Rana, Superintendent of Police, Ajmer, Rajasthan, appeared through video conferencing.

It was stated that the two youths were arrested on September 29, 2025, and the same was duly communicated to their parents. Both were produced before the judicial magistrate and were remanded to Judicial custody.

Rajasthan police also informed the High Court that a medical board was also constituted, and the age of the accused persons is found to be 19 years old.

"Significantly, it is brought forth in the report that there were procedural lapses during investigation by the police officials, for which an inquiry has been initiated by the Rajasthan Police Department against the erring officials," the High Court noted in the order of October 1.

A copy of the order dated September 30, 2025, initiating the inquiry and calling for a report has been appended to the Status Report.

On the other hand, the counsel for the Petitioner submitted that the Status Report is silent on the illegal custody and detention of S and R for over 96 hours, as also on the violation of the guidelines relating to inter-State arrest elucidated by the Division Bench of Delhi High Court.

He also submitted that a medical examination to determine and verify the ages of the minors has not been done as per the required procedure and medical jurisprudence, and documents annexed to the report in this regard indicate the shoddy manner and the haste with which the examination has been carried out by merely taking X-rays.

Petitioner's counsel prayed for a direction to the local police for retrieving and preserving the CCTV footage of the concerned area in Delhi from where the minors were apprehended.

It was also submitted that the accused persons will pursue appropriate remedies before the competent jurisdictional Court in the State of Rajasthan, and therefore, a clarification be given that pendency of this writ petition will not come in their way.

After considering the submissions of the parties and on perusal of the Status Reports filed by the Delhi Police as also the Rajasthan Police, the division bench said, "We are of the view that issues raised by the Petitioner, more particularly, with respect to inter-State arrest, illegal apprehension and detention need consideration."

The High Court directed that an updated Status Report will be filed by the State of Rajasthan along with a copy of the inquiry report, with an advance copy to the learned counsel for the Petitioner and the Delhi State.

The High Court also directed the SHO of the police station, Hari Nagar, to place on record the CCTV footage in a pen drive along with still photographs from the relevant part of the footage, in a sealed cover, before the Court. The CCTV footage shall be preserved till further orders of the Court.

The matter has been listed on October 8, 2025, for hearing before the concerned bench.

The Petitioner's case is that the Petitioner is a street hawker who sells toys at the Dussehra Park near Bharti College, Janakpuri, Delhi.

On September 26, at around 05:00 PM, Petitioner's son, aged 15 years, along with her relative's son, aged 17 years, were illegally and forcibly taken away by unknown persons dressed in civilian clothes. Relatives of the Petitioner, along with her, waited at the park all night, but the two boys did not return.

The petitioner's relatives, Sarita and Yashoda, went to the Police Station Janakpuri around 08/09:00 PM on September 26; however, they were asked to contact the officials at the Police Station Hari Nagar, but even after visiting the said police station, there was no clue of the whereabouts of the minors.

It is stated in the petition that on September 27, the family's counsel made several calls to the Police Station Janakpuri and were informed that there was no Roznamcha entry for September 26 in the names of the minors.

It is alleged that despite several efforts, no assistance was forthcoming from either of the police stations, and multiple attempts to lodge complaints about the missing persons were unsuccessful.

During the hearing the present petition a Status report was filed. It was stated in the report that upon enquiry from the relatives of the missing persons, it was revealed that they had received a telephonic call from an unknown number, and the caller informed them that the minors were lodged at Police Station Pushkar, Rajasthan. SHO, police station Pushkar, was contacted telephonically, and he informed that the minors had been arrested from Delhi on September 29 at 7:10 PM and 7:30 PM, respectively, pursuant to FIR under Sections 331(4)/305(a) of BNS, 2023, registered at Pushkar.

The SHO further conveyed that their mothers had been duly informed of the arrest. (ANI)

