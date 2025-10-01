Mathura, October 1: A surprising incident during Police Station Day at Jaint police station in Mathura has gone viral on social media. On September 28, 2025, District Magistrate Chandra Prakash Singh, popularly known as CP Singh, conducted a surprise inspection at the station. Regional accountant Lekhpal Hazarilal, who was supposed to present essential land records, arrived late in casual jeans and a T-shirt instead of the prescribed uniform and without the required documents, including land records and revenue maps.

CP Singh, known for his strict administrative style, was angered by this negligence and immediately suspended Hazarilal. The DM instructed the Tehsildar of Mathura to investigate and submit a detailed report within a month. Meanwhile, Hazarilal has been reassigned to the land records computer office at Mathura Tehsil. Sitapur BSA Akhilesh Pratap Singh Suspended for Pressuring Principal Brijendra Kumar Verma to Mark Teacher Avantika Gupta Present; Viral Video Shows Principal Assaulting BSA.

Chandra Prakash Singh, born on July 8, 1970, in Gonda, Uttar Pradesh, holds an M.Sc. degree and began his career as a PCS officer before being promoted to IAS on November 5, 2018. After his promotion, he served as Municipal Commissioner of Ghaziabad, DM and Collector of Kasganj, Vice-Chairman of the Khurja Development Authority, and DM of Bulandshahr. Since January 2025, he has been the DM of Mathura, earning a reputation for prompt action and maintaining discipline in government offices. Ramanujan College Principal Rasal Singh Suspended by Delhi University After Faculty Member Lodges Harassment Complaint Against Him.

The incident also highlighted a lapse in adherence to uniform guidelines. In September 2024, the Uttar Pradesh Revenue Council mandated that accountants, amins, revenue inspectors, and deputy tehsildars wear white shirts with blazers featuring the UP Revenue Council logo. Despite clear instructions, Hazarilal ignored the rules, prompting CP Singh’s swift disciplinary action.

The DM’s firm response to the accountant arriving in jeans and a T-shirt without essential records has gone viral, earning praise for reinforcing accountability and discipline within Mathura’s government offices.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Jagran), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

