Rajasthan (Jaipur) [india], January 22 (ANI): Rajasthan Police has decided not to publicly release photos of the arrested accused, following Rajasthan High Court orders.

The decision aims to protect the privacy and identity of accused individuals, especially in cases that require 'identification parades'.

On January 21, 2026, the office of the Additional Director General of Police (Crime Branch), Rajasthan, Hawa Singh Ghumaria, issued a transformative directive to uphold the fundamental rights of individuals in custody.

This new Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) was prompted by a judgment from the Rajasthan High Court, Jodhpur, delivered just one day prior.

The order emphasises Article 21, which protects the right to personal dignity, self-respect, and honour, and doesnt not erode when an accused is arrested. Further, the order stated that after a fair trial, an accused remains an accused until proven guilty. To circulate or upload the images of the arestees amounts to humiliation and harm to human dignity.

To ensure these rights are protected, the SOP outlines strict behavioural and media guidelines for police personnel. All arrested individuals must be treated with humane, civilised, and lawful behaviour; an accused person must not be publicly humiliated, displayed, or presented as a confirmed criminal. When in custody, the arrangements for sitting, transporting, or holding an accused must be civilised and safe. Police are instructed to show special sensitivity toward women, the elderly, young women, and vulnerable sections of society.

The directive prohibits the uploading or sharing of photos or videos of an accused person on several platforms. Accused persons must never be presented before the media in humiliating conditions. During police briefings, language must be carefully chosen and delivered with dignity. Officers are strictly forbidden from engaging in any actions that might encourage a "media trial."

This order has been circulated to the highest levels of the Rajasthan Police, including the Director General of Police and various specialised departments such as Intelligence, Cyber Crime, and the ATS. The mandate is clear: the law must be enforced, but without stripping an individual of their basic constitutional humanity. (ANI)

