Jaipur, Aug 5 (PTI) Rajasthan's Covid tally rose to 9,53,773 on Thursday with 40 fresh cases, while the death toll stood at 8,954 as no new fatality was reported in the state, an official report said.

Thirteen fresh cases were reported from Jaipur, five each from Udaipur and Pali, four each from Alwar and Nagaur, two each from Sikar, Hanumangarh, Ajmer and Banswara, and one from Bikaner.

There are 231 active cases in the state, while 9,44,588 have recovered from the infection so far.

