Jaipur, May 27 (PTI) Heatwave intensified its grip over Rajasthan on Tuesday as temperature in most parts remained above the 40-degree mark and Barmer recorded a high of 46.6 degree Celsius, the Meteorological Center Jaipur said.

However, the weather office has predicted a respite from the sweltering weather in coming days as rain and thunderstorm are expected in several parts of Rajasthan between May 27 and 29.

Jaisalmer recorded a high of 45.4 degrees followed by 45.2 degrees in Phalodi, 44.3 degrees in Jodhpur, 43.5 degrees each in Bikaner and Jalore, 43.1 degrees in Kota and 40.6 degree Celsius in Jaipur

There is a possibility of thunderstorms and light to moderate rain in some parts of Jodhpur, Bikaner division, Udaipur, Kota, Jaipur division between May 27 and 29, the Meteorological Center said.

In most parts of the state, the maximum temperature will increase by 2 to 3 degrees Celsius in the coming days.

As heatwave will continue in some places, the maximum temperatures in border areas of western Rajasthan are likely to reach 44 to 46 degrees Celsius.

In the last 24 hours till Tuesday morning, light rain was witnessed at some places in the state. The maximum rainfall of 20 mm was recorded in Kushalgarh (Banswara).

