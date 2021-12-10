Jaipur, Dec 10 (PTI) Rajasthan reported 24 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, pushing the infection tally in the state to 9,55,046.

Ten cases were detected in Alwar, seven in Jaipur, four in Udaipur, two in Jhunjhunu and one case was found in Jodhpur, according to an official report.

In Alwar, nine out of the 10 cases are from Khedli block. Health officials have initiated a contact-tracing exercise in the area.

With the new infections, the number of active cases in the state has increased to 269.

The death toll stands at 8,956 and the count of recoveries is at 9,45,821.

