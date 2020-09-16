Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], September 16 (ANI): As many as 802 new COVID-19 cases and 7 deaths were reported in Rajasthan on Wednesday, said the State Health Department.

With this, the total number of coronavirus cases in the State has reached 1,06,700 including 17,541 active cases. While 86,333 persons have been discharged after treatment, 1,271 deaths have been reported due to the virus. 15 recoveries were also reported during the last 24 hours.

Meanwhile, India's COVID-19 case tally crossed the 50-lakh mark with a spike of 90,123 new cases and 1,290 deaths in the last 24 hours, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Wednesday.

The total case tally in the country stands at 50,20,360 including 9,95,933 active cases, 39,42,361 cured/discharged/migrated and 82,066 deaths, as per the Ministry. (ANI)

