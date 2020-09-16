After launching the new Watch Series 6, Watch SE, iPad Air & iPad 8, Apple also made a special announcement regarding the iOS 14, iPadOS 14, watchOS 7 & tvOS 14. The iOS 14, iPadOS 14, watchOS 7 & tvOS 14 will be rolled out to the respective devices today. Among all the operating systems, iOS 14 has received a major overhaul. The iPhone users will now be able to add widgets directly to the screen with multiple sizes as an option after downloading the stable update. Apple One Subscription Services Launched Alongside Apple Watch Series 6, iPad Air, Watch SE, iPad 8.

The iOS 14 users will also get a new Siri interface & a new picture-in-picture mode. The new update of iOS 14 also lets users watch videos while using other apps. The company has also added new features to Maps including cycling as a transportation option & routing for electric vehicle owners. Electric vehicle users can now find charging points anytime. The new iOS 14 also brings redesigned & improved Siri & enhanced security & privacy features for Safari browser.

iOS 14 (Photo Credits: Twitter|@DetroitBORG)

Apple iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 11 Pro Max, iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max & iPhone XR will be getting the iOS 14 update. iPhone X, iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, iPhone 7, iPhone 7 Plus, iPhone 6s & iPhone 6s Plus will be able to experience the iOS 14.

Apple iOS 14 & iPadOS 14 Beta Update Released (Photo Credits: Apple)

iPadOS 14 compatible devices are iPad Pro 12.9-inch 4th-Gen, iPad Air 2, iPad Air 3rd-Gen & iPad Mini 4. The list also includes iPad 5th-Gen, iPad Mini 5th-Gen, iPad 6th-Gen, iPad Pro 12.9-inch model, iPad Pro 9.7-inch, iPad 7th-Gen, iPad Pro 10.5-inch, iPad Pro 12.9-inch 2nd-Gen & 3rd-Gen & iPad Pro 11-inch 2nd-Gen.

