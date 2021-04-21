Jaipur, Apr 21 (PTI) With 14,622 COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, Rajasthan registered a record daily rise for the sixth straight day that pushed the state's cumulative tally to 4,53,407, according to a bulletin.

The total number of deaths in the state climbed to 3,330 as 62 more people succumbed to the disease, the bulletin stated.

As many as 3,101 fresh cases were reported from Jaipur, 1,523 from Jodhpur, 1,121 from Kota, 1,101 from Udaipur, 915 from Alwar, 659 from Bhilwara, 603 from Bikaner and 601 from Sirohi.

Of the latest fatalities, 18 were reported from Jodhpur, eight from Udaipur, and five each from Kota and Jaipur, among other districts.

The number of active cases in the state stands at 96,366, the bulletin said.

So far, 3,53,711 patients have recovered from the coronavirus infection in the state, it said.

Lockdown-like restrictions have been imposed in Rajasthan under the 'Jan Anushasan Pakhwada' (public discipline fortnight) till May 3 to curb the spread of COVID-19.

